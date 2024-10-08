Gold-Rates Gold Rates Dip By Rs. 1,000 Per Tola To Rs 274,700
Faizan Hashmi Published October 08, 2024 | 04:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs.1, 000 and was sold at Rs.274,700 on Tuesday compared to its sale at Rs. 275,700 on last trading day.
The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs. 857 to Rs. 235, 511 from Rs.
236,368 whereas the price of 10 gram 22 karat gold went down to Rs. 215, 885 from Rs. 216,671, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.
The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained unchanged at Rs. 3,050 and Rs. 2,614.88, respectively.
The price of gold in the international market decreased by $9 to $2,647 from $2,656, the Association reported.
Recent Stories
H.E. Hussain Muhammad, Consul General, Graces Chinar Business Conference at Paki ..
Pakistan Suffers Defeat Against India in ICC Women's T20 World Cup Second Match
Global Village Season 29 elevates guest experience with exciting new additions a ..
Vivo V40 5G Now Available in Pakistan: Premium Smartphone Co-Engineered with ZEI ..
Al-Ghazi Tractors Limited launches high-performance, fuel-efficient NH-850 tract ..
Second day of first Test: Pakistan batting continues with six wickets down
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 October 2024
Kashmiri leaders want justice for Gaza Genocide
Farmers wary of environment, prices caused effect on agro economy
PTI to face action on violating laws of country: Rana
SU extends deadline for filling out online forms for admissions to bachelor, 3rd ..
More Stories From Business
-
China says to take anti-dumping measures against EU brandy imports2 hours ago
-
Shipping Activity at Port Qasim3 hours ago
-
US judge orders Google to open Android to rival app stores5 hours ago
-
FPCCI, business Community hailed, ‘39th Trade Expo in Indonesia’5 hours ago
-
Exchange rates for currency notes7 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates7 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 October 20247 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 October 20248 hours ago
-
IWCCI delegation meets Commerce Minister, discusses empowerment, export initiative18 hours ago
-
Ch. Shafay chairs TEVTA Board meeting21 hours ago
-
Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) condemns terrorist’s attack21 hours ago
-
100% placement to be ensured for Cyberabad students: Azhar Ch21 hours ago