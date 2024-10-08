Open Menu

Gold-Rates Gold Rates Dip By Rs. 1,000 Per Tola To Rs 274,700

Faizan Hashmi Published October 08, 2024 | 04:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs.1, 000 and was sold at Rs.274,700 on Tuesday compared to its sale at Rs. 275,700 on last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs. 857 to Rs. 235, 511 from Rs.

236,368 whereas the price of 10 gram 22 karat gold went down to Rs. 215, 885 from Rs. 216,671, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained unchanged at Rs. 3,050 and Rs. 2,614.88, respectively.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $9 to $2,647 from $2,656, the Association reported.

