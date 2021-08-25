UrduPoint.com

Gold Rates In Hyderabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 25th August 2021 | 08:39 PM

Gold rates in Hyderabad

A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs 109,761 on Wednesday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs 109,761 on Wednesday.

According to the local gold and sarafa market,the price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 94,135 at the closing of trading. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 86,291 and a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 100,658. Rate of Single tola silver was sold at Rs. 1429 and per 10 grams at Rs. 1225.

