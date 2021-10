Tens of thousands rally in Georgia for jailed ex-leader Saakashvili: AFP

TB deaths on the rise again globally due to Covid-19: WHO

Over 90% of Companies Fail to Properly Measure Carbon Footprint Worldwide - Repo ..

Serbia's President Vows to Protect Kosovar Serbs as Civil Unrest Continues

Another migrant found dead on Poland-Belarus border: police

Delegation of power in health sector improved : Minister