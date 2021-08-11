Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Wednesday11 Aug 2021

A single tola of 24-karat gold was sold at Rs108,500 on Wednesday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :A single tola of 24-karat gold was sold at Rs108,500 on Wednesday.

According to local gold and Sarafa market the price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs93020 at the closing of trading.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were traded for Rs85,270 and a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs101,290.

Rate of Single tola silver was sold at Rs1,460 and per 10 grams at Rs1,200.