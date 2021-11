(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2021 ) :Following were the bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market on Wednesday

Gold -Tezabi- 24ct Rs.108080/10 grams

Gold -Tezabi- 22ct Rs.99800/10 grams

Silver -Tezabi 1295/10 grams