Gold rates in Karachi and Hyderabad on Thursday 21 May 2020

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2020 ) :Following were the Bullion prices in Karachi and Hyderabad on Thursday.

KARACHI: (per 10 gram)

Gold Tezabi 24 CT Rs. 82176.00

Silver Tezabi Rs. 891.

63

HYDERABAD: (Per 10 gram)

Gold 24K Rs. 81450.00

Gold 22K Rs. 74660.00

Silver Rs. 883.00

Note:

Bullion rates from Multan and Lahore were not received on

Thursday.