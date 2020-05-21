Gold Rates In Karachi And Hyderabad On Thursday 21 May 2020
Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 21st May 2020 | 08:55 PM
Following were the Bullion Prices in Karachi and Hyderabad on Thursday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2020 ) :Following were the Bullion prices in Karachi and Hyderabad on Thursday.
KARACHI: (per 10 gram)
Gold Tezabi 24 CT Rs. 82176.00
Silver Tezabi Rs. 891.
63
HYDERABAD: (Per 10 gram)
Gold 24K Rs. 81450.00
Gold 22K Rs. 74660.00
Silver Rs. 883.00
Note:
Bullion rates from Multan and Lahore were not received on
Thursday.