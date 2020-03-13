Gold Rates In Karachi On Friday 13 Mar 2020
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 10:20 PM
Following were the Bullion Prices in Karachi and Lahore on Friday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :Following were the Bullion prices in Karachi and Lahore on Friday.
KARACHI: (per 10 gram)
Gold Tezabi 24 CT Rs. 80247.00
Silver Tezabi Rs. 848.76
LAHORE: (Per 10 gram)
Gold Tezabi 24 CT Rs.
79990.00
Gold 22 CT Rs. 73324.00
Gold 21 CT Rs. 69990.00
Note:
Bullion rates from Hyderabad and Multan were not received on
Friday.