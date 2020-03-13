Gold rates in Karachi on Friday 13 Mar 2020

(@FahadShabbir)

Following were the Bullion Prices in Karachi and Lahore on Friday

KARACHI: (per 10 gram)

Gold Tezabi 24 CT Rs. 80247.00

Silver Tezabi Rs. 848.76

LAHORE: (Per 10 gram)

Gold Tezabi 24 CT Rs.

79990.00

Gold 22 CT Rs. 73324.00

Gold 21 CT Rs. 69990.00

Note:

Bullion rates from Hyderabad and Multan were not received on

Friday.