KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2020 ) :Following were the bullion prices in Karachi on Monday.

Recent Stories

US keeps 'all options' open for Yemen's Huthis

World must not turn away from Afghanistan: UNHCR

Prime Minister for taking all possible steps to ch ..

US stocks gain after latest upbeat vaccine news

HPD’s 8th ‘My Health Conference’ to discuss ..

Senate of Berlin Says Extension of Navalny's Schen ..