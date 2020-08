Following were the bullion prices in Karachi on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :Following were the bullion prices in Karachi on Monday.

Gold Tezabi 24 CT Rs 101595.00 (per 10 gram)

Silver Tezabi Rs 1226.00 (per 10 gram)

Note:

Bullion prices from Lahore, Multan and Hyderabad were not received on Monday.