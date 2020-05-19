UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gold Rates In Karachi On Tuesday 19 May 2020

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 19th May 2020 | 11:32 PM

Gold rates in Karachi on Tuesday 19 May 2020

Following were the Bullion Prices in Karachi and Hyderabad on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :Following were the Bullion prices in Karachi and Hyderabad on Tuesday.

KARACHI: (per 10 gram)

Gold Tezabi 24 CT Rs. 81876.00

Silver Tezabi Rs. 883.

05

HYDERABAD: (Per 10 gram)

Gold 24K Rs. 81450.00

Gold 22K Rs. 74660.00

Silver Rs. 879.00

Note:

Bullion rates from Multan and Lahore were not received on

Tuesday.

