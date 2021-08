Fatima Bhutto reacts on recent remarks of Angelina Jolie about Afghanistan

Commissioner visits Mohmand district, reviews pace of development projects

Govt taking steps to build information highways, improve digital financial syste ..

KP Govt decides to establish four more Darul-Aman

Barrister Sultan to sworn in as 28th President of AJK State tomorrow

Panjshir Conflict Needs to Be Resolved Via Dialogue - Taliban