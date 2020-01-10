UrduPoint.com
Gold Rates In Pakistan On Friday 10 Jan 2020

Gold rates in Pakistan on Friday 10 Jan 2020

Following were the Bullion Prices in Karachi and Lahore on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) :Following were the Bullion prices in Karachi and Lahore on Friday.

KARACHI: (per 10 gram)

Gold Tezabi 24 CT Rs. 76732.00

Silver Tezabi Rs. 917.35

LAHORE:(per 10 gram)

Gold Tezabi-24 CT RS.

76731.00

Gold 22 CT Rs. 70337.00

Gold 21 CT Rs. 67140.00

Note:

Bullion rate from Hyderabad and Multan were not received on Friday.

