Gold Rates In Pakistan On Friday 10 Jan 2020
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 10th January 2020 | 09:08 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) :Following were the Bullion prices in Karachi and Lahore on Friday.
KARACHI: (per 10 gram)
Gold Tezabi 24 CT Rs. 76732.00
Silver Tezabi Rs. 917.35
LAHORE:(per 10 gram)
Gold Tezabi-24 CT RS.
76731.00
Gold 22 CT Rs. 70337.00
Gold 21 CT Rs. 67140.00
Note:
Bullion rate from Hyderabad and Multan were not received on Friday.