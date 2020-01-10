Gold rates in Pakistan on Friday 10 Jan 2020

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Following were the Bullion Prices in Karachi and Lahore on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) :Following were the Bullion prices in Karachi and Lahore on Friday.

KARACHI: (per 10 gram)

Gold Tezabi 24 CT Rs. 76732.00

Silver Tezabi Rs. 917.35

LAHORE:(per 10 gram)

Gold Tezabi-24 CT RS.

76731.00

Gold 22 CT Rs. 70337.00

Gold 21 CT Rs. 67140.00

Note:

Bullion rate from Hyderabad and Multan were not received on Friday.