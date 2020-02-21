Gold Rates In Pakistan On Friday 21 Feb 2020
Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 21st February 2020 | 08:11 PM
Following were the bullion prices in Karachi and Lahore on Friday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2020 ) :Following were the bullion prices in Karachi and Lahore on Friday.
KARACHI: (per 10 gram)
Gold Tezabi 24 CT Rs. 80290.00
Silver Tezabi Rs. 908.77
LAHORE: (Per 10 gram)
Gold Tezabi 24 CT Rs.
80297.00
Gold 22 CT Rs. 73560.00
Gold 21 CT Rs. 70216.00
Note:
Bullion rates from Hyderabad and Multan were not received on
Friday.