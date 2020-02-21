Gold rates in Pakistan on Friday 21 Feb 2020

Following were the bullion prices in Karachi and Lahore on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2020 ) :Following were the bullion prices in Karachi and Lahore on Friday.

KARACHI: (per 10 gram)

Gold Tezabi 24 CT Rs. 80290.00

Silver Tezabi Rs. 908.77

LAHORE: (Per 10 gram)

Gold Tezabi 24 CT Rs.

80297.00

Gold 22 CT Rs. 73560.00

Gold 21 CT Rs. 70216.00

Note:

Bullion rates from Hyderabad and Multan were not received on

Friday.