Gold Rates In Pakistan On Friday 24 Jan 2020
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 24th January 2020 | 10:26 PM
Following were the Bullion Prices in Karachi and Lahore on Friday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2020 ) :Following were the Bullion prices in Karachi and Lahore on Friday.
KARACHI: (per 10 gram)
Gold Tezabi 24 CT Rs. 77418.00
Silver Tezabi Rs. 857.33
LAHORE:(per 10 gram)
Gold Tezabi-24 CT RS.
77331.00
Gold 22 CT Rs. 70887.00
Gold 21 CT Rs. 67665.00
Note:
Bullion rate from Hyderabad and Multan were not received on
Friday.