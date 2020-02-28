Gold rates in Pakistan on Friday 28 Feb

Following were the bullion prices in Karachi and Lahore on Friday

KARACHI: (per 10 gram)

Gold Tezabi 24 CT Rs. 80376.00

Silver Tezabi Rs. 874.50

LAHORE: (per 10 gram)

Gold Tezabi 24 CT Rs.

80590.00

Gold 22 CT Rs. 73874.00

Gold 21 CT Rs. 70516.00

(Bullion rates from Hyderabad and Multan were not received

on Friday).

