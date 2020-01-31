Gold rates in Pakistan on Friday 31 Jan 2020

(@imziishan)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) :Following were the Bullion prices in Karachi and Lahore on Friday.

KARACHI: (per 10 gram)

Gold Tezabi 24 CT Rs. 78446.00

Silver Tezabi Rs. 857.33

LAHORE:(per 10 gram)

Gold Tezabi-24 CT RS.

78446.00

Gold 22 CT Rs. 71909.00

Gold 21 CT Rs. 68640.00

Note:

Bullion rates from Hyderabad and Multan were not received on

Friday.