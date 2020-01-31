Gold Rates In Pakistan On Friday 31 Jan 2020
Following were the Bullion Prices in Karachi and Lahore on Friday
KARACHI: (per 10 gram)
Gold Tezabi 24 CT Rs. 78446.00
Silver Tezabi Rs. 857.33
LAHORE:(per 10 gram)
Gold Tezabi-24 CT RS.
78446.00
Gold 22 CT Rs. 71909.00
Gold 21 CT Rs. 68640.00
Note:
Bullion rates from Hyderabad and Multan were not received on
Friday.