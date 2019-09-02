Gold Rates In Pakistan On Monday 02 Sep 2019
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 02nd September 2019 | 07:24 PM
Following were the Bullion Prices in Karachi, Hyderabad, Multan and Lahore on Monday
KARACHI: (per 10 gram)
Gold Tezabi 24 CT Rs. 75960.00
Silver Tezabi Rs. 968.80
HYDERABAD: (per 10 gram)
Gold-Tezabi-24-ct Rs. 75360.
00
Gold-Tezabi 22-ct Rs. 69080.00
Silver-Tezabi Rs. 956.00
MULTAN: (per 10 gram)
Gold Tezabi-24 CT Rs. 74670.00
Gold 22 CT Rs. 68270.00
Silver Tezabi Rs. 968.00
Silver Thobi Rs. 886.00
LAHORE:(per 10 gram)
Gold Tezabi-24 CT Rs 76946.00
Gold 22 CT Rs. 70533.00
Gold 21 CT Rs. 67327.00