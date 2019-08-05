Gold Rates In Pakistan On Monday 05 Aug 2019
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 05th August 2019 | 08:46 PM
Following were the Bullion Prices in Karachi, Hyderabad, Multan and Lahore on Monday
KARACHI: (per 10 gram)
Gold Tezabi 24 CT Rs. 72016.00
Silver Tezabi Rs. 943.00
HYDERABAD: (per 10 gram)
Gold-Tezabi-24-ct Rs. 71160.00
Gold-Tezabi 22-ct Rs. 65230.
00
Silver-Tezabi Rs. 922.00
MULTAN: (per 10 gram)
Gold Tezabi-24 CT Rs. 70730.00
Gold 22 CT Rs. 64610.00
Silver Tezabi Rs. 943.00
Silver Thobi Rs. 862.00
LAHORE:(per 10 gram)
Gold Tezabi-24 CT RS. 72445.00
Gold 22 CT Rs. 66408.00
Gold 21 CT Rs. 63390.00