Gold rates in Pakistan on Monday 06 Jan 2020

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2020 ) :Following were the Bullion prices in Karachi, Hyderabad, Multan and Lahore on Monday.

KARACHI: (per 10 gram)

Gold Tezabi 24 CT Rs. 80075.00

Silver Tezabi Rs. 917.35

HYDERABAD: (per 10 gram)

Gold-Tezabi-24-ct Rs. 79730.00

Gold-Tezabi 22-ct Rs. 73090.

00

Silver-Tezabi Rs. 938.00

MULTAN: (per 10 gram)

Gold Tezabi-24 CT Rs. 77330.00

Gold 22 CT Rs. 70700.00

Silver Tezabi Rs. 900.00

Silver Thobi Rs. 823.00

LAHORE:(per 10 gram)

Gold Tezabi-24 CT RS. 79733.00

Gold 22 CT Rs. 73099.00

Gold 21 CT Rs. 60766.00