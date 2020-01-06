Gold Rates In Pakistan On Monday 06 Jan 2020
Sumaira FH 12 seconds ago Mon 06th January 2020 | 09:02 PM
Following were the Bullion Prices in Karachi, Hyderabad, Multan and Lahore on Monday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2020 ) :Following were the Bullion prices in Karachi, Hyderabad, Multan and Lahore on Monday.
KARACHI: (per 10 gram)
Gold Tezabi 24 CT Rs. 80075.00
Silver Tezabi Rs. 917.35
HYDERABAD: (per 10 gram)
Gold-Tezabi-24-ct Rs. 79730.00
Gold-Tezabi 22-ct Rs. 73090.
00
Silver-Tezabi Rs. 938.00
MULTAN: (per 10 gram)
Gold Tezabi-24 CT Rs. 77330.00
Gold 22 CT Rs. 70700.00
Silver Tezabi Rs. 900.00
Silver Thobi Rs. 823.00
LAHORE:(per 10 gram)
Gold Tezabi-24 CT RS. 79733.00
Gold 22 CT Rs. 73099.00
Gold 21 CT Rs. 60766.00