Gold Rates In Pakistan On Monday 07 Oct 2019
Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 07th October 2019 | 09:23 PM
Following were the Bullion Prices in Karachi, Hyderabad, Multan and Lahore on Monday
KARACHI: (per 10 gram)
Gold Tezabi 24 CT Rs. 74760.00
Silver Tezabi Rs. 900.00
HYDERABAD: (per 10 gram)
Gold-Tezabi-24-ct Rs. 74375.00
Gold-Tezabi 22-ct Rs. 68175.
00
Silver-Tezabi Rs. 891.00
MULTAN: (per 10 gram)
Gold Tezabi-24 CT Rs. 74070.00
Gold 22 CT Rs. 67720.00
Silver Tezabi Rs. 891.00
Silver Thobi Rs. 815.00
LAHORE:(per 10 gram)
Gold Tezabi-24 CT RS. 75317.00
Gold 22 CT Rs. 69040.00
Gold 21 CT Rs. 65902.00