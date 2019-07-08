Gold Rates In Pakistan On Monday 08 July 2019
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 08th July 2019 | 09:29 PM
Following were the Bullion Prices in Karachi, Hyderabad, Multan and Lahore on Monday
KARACHI: (per 10 gram)
Gold Tezabi 24 CT Rs. 67430.00
Silver Tezabi Rs. 780.17
HYDERABAD: (per 10 gram)
Gold-Tezabi-24-ct Rs. 66615.00
Gold-Tezabi 22-ct Rs. 61065.00
Silver-Tezabi Rs. 759.
00
MULTAN: (per 10 gram)
Gold Tezabi-24 CT Rs. 66530.00
Gold 22 CT Rs. 60820.00
Silver Tezabi Rs. 754.00
Silver Thobi Rs. 689.00
LAHORE:(per 10 gram)
Gold Tezabi-24 CT RS. 68029.00
Gold 22 CT Rs. 62360.00
Gold 21 CT Rs. 59526.00
Silver Tezabi Rs. 000.00
Silver Thobi Rs. 000.00