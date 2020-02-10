Gold Rates In Pakistan On Monday 10 Feb 2020
Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 10th February 2020 | 10:43 PM
Following were the Bullion Prices in Karachi, Hyderabad, Multan on Monday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2020 ) :Following were the Bullion prices in Karachi, Hyderabad, Multan on Monday.
KARACHI: (per 10 gram)
Gold Tezabi 24 CT Rs. 77675.00
Silver Tezabi Rs. 857.33
HYDERABAD: (Per 10 gram)
Gold 24K Rs. 77160.
00
Gold 22K Rs. 70730.00
Silver Rs. 845.00
MULTAN: (per 10 gram)
Gold Tezabi 24 CT Rs. 76640.00
Gold 22 CT Rs. 70070.00
Silver Tezabi Rs. 874.00
Silver Thobi Rs. 799.00
Note: