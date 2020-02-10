Gold rates in Pakistan on Monday 10 Feb 2020

Following were the Bullion Prices in Karachi, Hyderabad, Multan on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2020 ) :Following were the Bullion prices in Karachi, Hyderabad, Multan on Monday.

KARACHI: (per 10 gram)

Gold Tezabi 24 CT Rs. 77675.00

Silver Tezabi Rs. 857.33

HYDERABAD: (Per 10 gram)

Gold 24K Rs. 77160.

00

Gold 22K Rs. 70730.00

Silver Rs. 845.00

MULTAN: (per 10 gram)

Gold Tezabi 24 CT Rs. 76640.00

Gold 22 CT Rs. 70070.00

Silver Tezabi Rs. 874.00

Silver Thobi Rs. 799.00

Note:

Bullion rate from Lahore not received on Monday.