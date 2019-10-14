Gold Rates In Pakistan On Monday 14 Oct 2019
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Mon 14th October 2019 | 08:11 PM
Following were the Bullion Prices in Karachi, Hyderabad, Multan and Lahore on Monday
KARACHI: (per 10 gram)
Gold Tezabi 24 CT Rs. 74674.00
Silver Tezabi Rs. 891.63
HYDERABAD: (per 10 gram)
Gold-Tezabi-24-ct Rs. 73900.00
Gold-Tezabi 22-ct Rs. 67745.
00
Silver-Tezabi Rs. 866.00
MULTAN: (per 10 gram)
Gold Tezabi-24 CT Rs. 73730.00
Gold 22 CT Rs. 67400.00
Silver Tezabi Rs. 874.00
Silver Thobi Rs. 899.00
LAHORE:(per 10 gram)
Gold Tezabi-24 CT RS. 74502.00
Gold 22 CT Rs. 68294.00
Gold 21 CT Rs. 65190.00