Gold Rates In Pakistan On Monday 15 July 2019
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 seconds ago Mon 15th July 2019 | 09:42 PM
Following were the Bullion Prices in Karachi, Hyderabad, Multan and Lahore on Monday
KARACHI: (per 10 gram)
Gold Tezabi 24 CT Rs. 70800.00
Silver Tezabi Rs. 771.60
HYDERABAD: (per 10 gram)
Gold-Tezabi-24-ct Rs. 69960.00
Gold-Tezabi 22-ct Rs. 64130.
00
Silver-Tezabi Rs. 780.00
MULTAN: (per 10 gram)
Gold Tezabi-24 CT Rs. 69350.00
Gold 22 CT Rs. 63410.00
Silver Tezabi Rs. 771.00
Silver Thobi Rs. 705.00
LAHORE:(per 10 gram)
Gold Tezabi-24 CT RS. 70987.00
Gold 22 CT Rs. 65072.00
Gold 21 CT Rs. 62114.00