Gold rates in Pakistan on Monday 16 Mar 2020

Following were the bullion prices in Karachi, Hyderabad, Multan and Lahore on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :Following were the bullion prices in Karachi, Hyderabad, Multan and Lahore on Monday.

KARACHI: (per 10 gram)

Gold Tezabi 24 CT Rs. 76303.00

Silver Tezabi Rs. 771.60

HYDERABAD: (Per 10 gram)

Gold 24K Rs. 76300.00

Gold 22K Rs. 69940.

00

Silver Rs. 810.00

MULTAN: (per 10 gram)

Gold Tezabi 24 CT Rs. 77330.00

Gold 22 CT Rs. 70700.00

Silver Tezabi Rs. 831.00

Silver Thobi Rs. 760.00

LAHORE: (Per 10 gram)

Gold Tezabi 24 CT Rs. 77160.00

Gold 22 CT Rs. 70730.00

Gold 21 CT Rs. 67515.00