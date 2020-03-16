Gold Rates In Pakistan On Monday 16 Mar 2020
Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 08:56 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :Following were the bullion prices in Karachi, Hyderabad, Multan and Lahore on Monday.
KARACHI: (per 10 gram)
Gold Tezabi 24 CT Rs. 76303.00
Silver Tezabi Rs. 771.60
HYDERABAD: (Per 10 gram)
Gold 24K Rs. 76300.00
Gold 22K Rs. 69940.
00
Silver Rs. 810.00
MULTAN: (per 10 gram)
Gold Tezabi 24 CT Rs. 77330.00
Gold 22 CT Rs. 70700.00
Silver Tezabi Rs. 831.00
Silver Thobi Rs. 760.00
LAHORE: (Per 10 gram)
Gold Tezabi 24 CT Rs. 77160.00
Gold 22 CT Rs. 70730.00
Gold 21 CT Rs. 67515.00