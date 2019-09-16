Gold Rates In Pakistan On Monday 16 Sep 2019
Faizan Hashmi 42 seconds ago Mon 16th September 2019 | 09:34 PM
Following were the Bullion Prices in Karachi, Hyderabad and Multan on Monday
KARACHI: (per 10 gram)
Gold Tezabi 24 CT Rs. 74760.00
Silver Tezabi Rs. 943.00
HYDERABAD: (per 10 gram)
Gold-Tezabi-24-ct Rs. 73900.
00
Gold-Tezabi 22-ct Rs. 67745.00
Silver-Tezabi Rs. 926.00
MULTAN: (per 10 gram)
Gold Tezabi-24 CT Rs. 73210.00
Gold 22 CT Rs. 66940.00
Silver Tezabi Rs. 934.00
Silver Thobi Rs. 854.00
