Gold Rates In Pakistan On Monday 19 Aug 2019
Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 19th August 2019 | 11:37 PM
Following were the Bullion Prices in Karachi, Hyderabad and Multan on Monday
KARACHI: (per 10 gram)
Gold Tezabi 24 CT Rs. 75439.00
Silver Tezabi Rs. 960.21
HYDERABAD: (per 10 gram)
Gold-Tezabi-24-ct Rs. 75015.
00
Gold-Tezabi 22-ct Rs. 68765.00
Silver-Tezabi Rs. 975.00
MULTAN: (per 10 gram)
Gold Tezabi-24 CT Rs. 74760.00
Gold 22 CT Rs. 68350.00
Silver Tezabi Rs. 968.00
Silver Thobi Rs. 886.00
Note: