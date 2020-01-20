Gold rates in Pakistan on Monday 20 Jan 2020

Following were the Bullion Prices in Karachi, Hyderabad, Multan and Lahore on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ) :Following were the Bullion prices in Karachi, Hyderabad, Multan and Lahore on Monday.

KARACHI: (per 10 gram)

Gold Tezabi 24 CT Rs. 76990.00

Silver Tezabi Rs. 883.00

HYDERABAD: (per 10 gram)

Gold-Tezabi-24-ct Rs. 76215.00

Gold-Tezabi 22-ct Rs. 69865.

00

Silver-Tezabi Rs. 857.00

MULTAN: (per 10 gram)

Gold Tezabi-24 CT Rs. 75530.00

Gold 22 CT Rs. 69050.00

Silver Tezabi Rs. 857.00

Silver Thobi Rs. 783.00

LAHORE:(per 10 gram)

Gold Tezabi-24 CT RS. 76817.00

Gold 22 CT Rs. 70416.00

Gold 21 CT Rs. 67215.00