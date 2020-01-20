Gold Rates In Pakistan On Monday 20 Jan 2020
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 20th January 2020 | 08:26 PM
Following were the Bullion Prices in Karachi, Hyderabad, Multan and Lahore on Monday
KARACHI: (per 10 gram)
Gold Tezabi 24 CT Rs. 76990.00
Silver Tezabi Rs. 883.00
HYDERABAD: (per 10 gram)
Gold-Tezabi-24-ct Rs. 76215.00
Gold-Tezabi 22-ct Rs. 69865.
00
Silver-Tezabi Rs. 857.00
MULTAN: (per 10 gram)
Gold Tezabi-24 CT Rs. 75530.00
Gold 22 CT Rs. 69050.00
Silver Tezabi Rs. 857.00
Silver Thobi Rs. 783.00
LAHORE:(per 10 gram)
Gold Tezabi-24 CT RS. 76817.00
Gold 22 CT Rs. 70416.00
Gold 21 CT Rs. 67215.00