Gold Rates In Pakistan On Monday 21 Oct 2019
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 21st October 2019 | 07:53 PM
Following were the Bullion Prices in Karachi, Hyderabad, Multan and Lahore on Monday
KARACHI: (per 10 gram)
Gold Tezabi 24 CT Rs. 74760.00
Silver Tezabi Rs. 857.34
HYDERABAD: (per 10 gram)
Gold-Tezabi-24-ct Rs. 74675.00
Gold-Tezabi 22-ct Rs. 68751.
00
Silver-Tezabi Rs. 857.00
MULTAN: (per 10 gram)
Gold Tezabi-24 CT Rs. 73560.00
Gold 22 CT Rs. 67250.00
Silver Tezabi Rs. 883.00
Silver Thobi Rs. 807.00
LAHORE:(per 10 gram)
Gold Tezabi-24 CT RS. 74502.00
Gold 22 CT Rs. 68294.00
Gold 21 CT Rs. 65190.00