Gold Rates In Pakistan On Monday 22 July 2019
Umer Jamshaid 11 seconds ago Mon 22nd July 2019 | 10:14 PM
Following were the Bullion Prices in Karachi, Hyderabad, Multan and Lahore on Monday
KARACHI: (per 10 gram)
Gold Tezabi 24 CT Rs. 71914.00
Silver Tezabi Rs. 900.00
HYDERABAD: (per 10 gram)
Gold-Tezabi-24-ct Rs. 71160.00
Gold-Tezabi 22-ct Rs. 65230.00
Silver-Tezabi Rs. 883.
00
MULTAN: (per 10 gram)
Gold Tezabi-24 CT Rs. 70730.00
Gold 22 CT Rs. 64660.00
Silver Tezabi Rs. 923.00
Silver Thobi Rs. 846.00
LAHORE:(per 10 gram)
Gold Tezabi-24 CT RS. 72145.00
Gold 22 CT Rs. 66133.00
Gold 21 CT Rs. 63127.00
Silver Tezabi Rs. 000.00
Silver Thobi Rs. 000.00