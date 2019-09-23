Gold Rates In Pakistan On Monday 23 Sep 2019
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 44 seconds ago Mon 23rd September 2019 | 07:19 PM
Following were the Bullion Prices in Karachi, Hyderabad, Multan and Lahore on Monday
KARACHI: (per 10 gram)
Gold Tezabi 24 CT Rs. 75360.00
Silver Tezabi Rs. 900.00
HYDERABAD: (per 10 gram)
Gold-Tezabi-24-ct Rs. 74750.00
Gold-Tezabi 22-ct Rs. 68500.
00
Silver-Tezabi Rs. 995.00
MULTAN: (per 10 gram)
Gold Tezabi-24 CT Rs. 73900.00
Gold 22 CT Rs. 67560.00
Silver Tezabi Rs. 917.00
Silver Thobi Rs. 838.00
LAHORE:(per 10 gram)
Gold Tezabi-24 CT RS. 75446.00
Gold 22 CT Rs. 69159.00
Gold 21 CT Rs. 66015.00