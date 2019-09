Gold Rates in Pakistan on Monday 23 Sep 2019

(@FahadShabbir)

Following were the Bullion Prices in Karachi, Hyderabad, Multan and Lahore on Monday

KARACHI: (per 10 gram)

Gold Tezabi 24 CT Rs. 75360.00

Silver Tezabi Rs. 900.00

HYDERABAD: (per 10 gram)

Gold-Tezabi-24-ct Rs. 74750.00

Gold-Tezabi 22-ct Rs. 68500.

Silver-Tezabi Rs. 995.00

MULTAN: (per 10 gram)

Gold Tezabi-24 CT Rs. 73900.00

Gold 22 CT Rs. 67560.00

Silver Tezabi Rs. 917.00

Silver Thobi Rs. 838.00

LAHORE:(per 10 gram)

Gold Tezabi-24 CT RS. 75446.00

Gold 22 CT Rs. 69159.00

Gold 21 CT Rs. 66015.00