Gold rates in Pakistan on Monday 24 Feb 2020

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) :Following were the Bullion prices in Karachi, Hyderabad, Multan on Monday.

KARACHI: (per 10 gram)

Gold Tezabi 24 CT Rs. 82562.00

Silver Tezabi Rs. 908.77

HYDERABAD: (Per 10 gram)

Gold 24K Rs. 78660.00

00

Gold 22K Rs. 72105.00

Silver Rs. 875.50

MULTAN: (per 10 gram)

Gold Tezabi 24 CT Rs. 80590.00

Gold 22 CT Rs. 73680.00

Silver Tezabi Rs. 900.00

Silver Thobi Rs. 823.00

Note:

Bullion rates from Lahore not received on Monday.