UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gold Rates In Pakistan On Monday 24 Feb 2020

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 24th February 2020 | 08:15 PM

Gold rates in Pakistan on Monday 24 Feb 2020

Following were the Bullion Prices in Karachi, Hyderabad, Multan on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) :Following were the Bullion prices in Karachi, Hyderabad, Multan on Monday.

KARACHI: (per 10 gram)

Gold Tezabi 24 CT Rs. 82562.00

Silver Tezabi Rs. 908.77

HYDERABAD: (Per 10 gram)

Gold 24K Rs. 78660.

00

Gold 22K Rs. 72105.00

Silver Rs. 875.50

MULTAN: (per 10 gram)

Gold Tezabi 24 CT Rs. 80590.00

Gold 22 CT Rs. 73680.00

Silver Tezabi Rs. 900.00

Silver Thobi Rs. 823.00

Note:

Bullion rates from Lahore not received on Monday.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Lahore Multan Bullion Hyderabad From

Recent Stories

Ajman Ruler congratulates Emir of Kuwait on Nation ..

2 minutes ago

Gold prices touch all time high Rs 96, 300 per tol ..

19 minutes ago

WHO Int'l Team of Experts Found No Coronavirus Mut ..

1 minute ago

Blind murder case solved, two accused held in Mult ..

1 minute ago

Faisalabad Development Authority introduces 'Execu ..

1 minute ago

China believes US-Taliban deal to pave way for wit ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.