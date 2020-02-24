Gold Rates In Pakistan On Monday 24 Feb 2020
Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 24th February 2020 | 08:15 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) :Following were the Bullion prices in Karachi, Hyderabad, Multan on Monday.
KARACHI: (per 10 gram)
Gold Tezabi 24 CT Rs. 82562.00
Silver Tezabi Rs. 908.77
HYDERABAD: (Per 10 gram)
Gold 24K Rs. 78660.
00
Gold 22K Rs. 72105.00
Silver Rs. 875.50
MULTAN: (per 10 gram)
Gold Tezabi 24 CT Rs. 80590.00
Gold 22 CT Rs. 73680.00
Silver Tezabi Rs. 900.00
Silver Thobi Rs. 823.00
Note: