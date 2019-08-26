Gold Rates In Pakistan On Monday 26 Aug 2019
Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 26th August 2019 | 08:25 PM
Following were the Bullion Prices in Karachi, Hyderabad, Multan and Lahore on Monday
KARACHI: (per 10 gram)
Gold Tezabi 24 CT Rs. 76303.00
Silver Tezabi Rs. 968.80
HYDERABAD: (per 10 gram)
Gold-Tezabi-24-ct Rs. 75575.00
Gold-Tezabi 22-ct Rs. 69275.
00
Silver-Tezabi Rs. 965.00
MULTAN: (per 10 gram)
Gold Tezabi-24 CT Rs. 74410.00
Gold 22 CT Rs. 68030.00
Silver Tezabi Rs. 960.00
Silver Thobi Rs. 878.00
LAHORE:(per 10 gram)
Gold Tezabi-24 CT RS. 76303.00
Gold 22 CT Rs. 69944.00
Gold 21 CT Rs. 66768.00