Gold Rates In Pakistan On Monday 30 Sep 2019
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Mon 30th September 2019 | 07:59 PM
Following were the Bullion Prices in Karachi, Hyderabad, Multan and Lahore on Monday
KARACHI: (per 10 gram)
Gold Tezabi 24 CT Rs. 74588.00
Silver Tezabi Rs. 900.00
HYDERABAD: (per 10 gram)
Gold-Tezabi-24-ct Rs. 73815.00
Gold-Tezabi 22-ct Rs. 67665.
00
Silver-Tezabi Rs. 895.00
MULTAN: (per 10 gram)
Gold Tezabi-24 CT Rs. 73730.00
Gold 22 CT Rs. 67400.00
Silver Tezabi Rs. 917.00
Silver Thobi Rs. 838.00
LAHORE:(per 10 gram)
Gold Tezabi-24 CT RS. 75103.00
Gold 22 CT Rs. 68844.00
Gold 21 CT Rs. 65715.00