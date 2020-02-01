Gold Rates In Pakistan On Saturday 01 Feb 2020
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 01st February 2020 | 08:08 PM
Following were the Bullion Prices in Karachi, Hyderabad and Multan on Saturday
KARACHI: (per 10 gram)
Gold Tezabi 24 CT Rs. 78446.00
Silver Tezabi Rs. 857.33
HYDERABAD: (per 10 gram)
Gold-Tezabi-24-ct Rs. 78020.
00
Gold-Tezabi 22-ct Rs. 71520.00
Silver-Tezabi Rs. 868.00
MULTAN: (per 10 gram)
Gold Tezabi-24 CT Rs. 77500.00
Gold 22 CT Rs. 70850.00
Silver Tezabi Rs. 874.00
Silver Thobi Rs. 799.00
