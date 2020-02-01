Gold rates in Pakistan on Saturday 01 Feb 2020

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2020 ) :Following were the Bullion prices in Karachi, Hyderabad and Multan on Saturday.

KARACHI: (per 10 gram)

Gold Tezabi 24 CT Rs. 78446.00

Silver Tezabi Rs. 857.33

HYDERABAD: (per 10 gram)

Gold-Tezabi-24-ct Rs. 78020.

00

Gold-Tezabi 22-ct Rs. 71520.00

Silver-Tezabi Rs. 868.00

MULTAN: (per 10 gram)

Gold Tezabi-24 CT Rs. 77500.00

Gold 22 CT Rs. 70850.00

Silver Tezabi Rs. 874.00

Silver Thobi Rs. 799.00

Note:

Bullion rates from Lahore not received on Saturday.