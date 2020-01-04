Gold rates in Pakistan on Saturday 04 Jan 2020

(@imziishan)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2020 ) :Following were the Bullion prices in Karachi and Multan on Saturday.

KARACHI: (per 10 gram)

Gold Tezabi 24 CT Rs. 77846.00

Silver Tezabi Rs. 908.78

MULTAN: (per 10 gram)

Gold Tezabi-24 CT Rs.

75870.00

Gold 22 CT Rs. 69360.00

Silver Tezabi Rs. 883.00

Silver Thobi Rs. 807.00

Note:

Bullion rates from Hyderabad and Lahore were not received on

Saturday.