Gold Rates In Pakistan On Saturday 04 Jan 2020
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Sat 04th January 2020 | 08:37 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2020 ) :Following were the Bullion prices in Karachi and Multan on Saturday.
KARACHI: (per 10 gram)
Gold Tezabi 24 CT Rs. 77846.00
Silver Tezabi Rs. 908.78
MULTAN: (per 10 gram)
Gold Tezabi-24 CT Rs.
75870.00
Gold 22 CT Rs. 69360.00
Silver Tezabi Rs. 883.00
Silver Thobi Rs. 807.00
Note:
Bullion rates from Hyderabad and Lahore were not received on
Saturday.