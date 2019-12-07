Gold Rates In Pakistan On Saturday 07 Dec 2019
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sat 07th December 2019 | 09:21 PM
Following were the bullion prices in Karachi, Hyderabad and Multan on Saturday
KARACHI: (per 10 gram)
Gold Tezabi 24 CT Rs. 72445.00
Silver Tezabi Rs. 840.20
HYDERABAD: (per 10 gram)
Gold-Tezabi-24-ct Rs. 72015.
00
Gold-Tezabi 22-ct Rs. 66015.00
Silver-Tezabi Rs. 827.50
MULTAN: (per 10 gram)
Gold Tezabi-24 CT Rs. 71840.00
Gold 22 CT Rs. 65680.00
Silver Tezabi Rs. 848.00
Silver Thobi Rs. 776.00