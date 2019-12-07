UrduPoint.com
Gold Rates In Pakistan On Saturday 07 Dec 2019

Gold rates in Pakistan on Saturday 07 Dec 2019

Following were the bullion prices in Karachi, Hyderabad and Multan on Saturday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2019 ) :Following were the bullion prices in Karachi, Hyderabad and Multan on Saturday.

KARACHI: (per 10 gram)

Gold Tezabi 24 CT Rs. 72445.00

Silver Tezabi Rs. 840.20

HYDERABAD: (per 10 gram)

Gold-Tezabi-24-ct Rs. 72015.

00

Gold-Tezabi 22-ct Rs. 66015.00

Silver-Tezabi Rs. 827.50

MULTAN: (per 10 gram)

Gold Tezabi-24 CT Rs. 71840.00

Gold 22 CT Rs. 65680.00

Silver Tezabi Rs. 848.00

Silver Thobi Rs. 776.00

(Bullion rates from Lahore were not received today)

