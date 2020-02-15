Gold rates in Pakistan on Saturday 15 Feb 2020

Following were the Bullion Prices in Karachi, Hyderabad, Multan on Saturday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2020 ) :Following were the Bullion prices in Karachi, Hyderabad, Multan on Saturday.

KARACHI: (per 10 gram)

Gold Tezabi 24 CT Rs. 77932.00

Silver Tezabi Rs. 857.33

HYDERABAD: (Per 10 gram)

Gold 24K Rs. 77415.

00

Gold 22K Rs. 70965.00

Silver Rs. 844.50

MULTAN: (per 10 gram)

Gold Tezabi 24 CT Rs. 76730.00

Gold 22 CT Rs. 70150.00

Silver Tezabi Rs. 844.00

Silver Thobi Rs. 776.00

Note:

Bullion rate from Lahore not received on Saturday.