Gold Rates In Pakistan On Saturday 15 Feb 2020
Umer Jamshaid 55 seconds ago Sat 15th February 2020 | 08:28 PM
Following were the Bullion Prices in Karachi, Hyderabad, Multan on Saturday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2020 ) :Following were the Bullion prices in Karachi, Hyderabad, Multan on Saturday.
KARACHI: (per 10 gram)
Gold Tezabi 24 CT Rs. 77932.00
Silver Tezabi Rs. 857.33
HYDERABAD: (Per 10 gram)
Gold 24K Rs. 77415.
00
Gold 22K Rs. 70965.00
Silver Rs. 844.50
MULTAN: (per 10 gram)
Gold Tezabi 24 CT Rs. 76730.00
Gold 22 CT Rs. 70150.00
Silver Tezabi Rs. 844.00
Silver Thobi Rs. 776.00
Note: