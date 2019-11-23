Gold Rates In Pakistan On Saturday 23 Nov 2019
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 23rd November 2019 | 09:19 PM
Following were the Bullion Prices in Karachi, Multan and Lahore markets on Saturday
KARACHI: (per 10 gram)
Gold Tezabi 24 CT Rs. 73432.00
Silver Tezabi Rs. 857.34
MULTAN: (per 10 gram)
Gold Tezabi-24 CT Rs. 72530.
00
Gold 22 CT Rs. 66310.00
Silver Tezabi Rs. 865.00
Silver Thobi Rs. 792.00
LAHORE:(per 10 gram)
Gold Tezabi-24 CT RS. 73688.00
Gold 22 CT Rs. 67547.00
Gold 21 CT Rs. 64470.00
Note:
Bullion rates from Hyderabad were not received on
Saturday.