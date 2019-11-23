UrduPoint.com
Gold Rates In Pakistan On Saturday 23 Nov 2019

Gold rates in Pakistan on Saturday 23 Nov 2019

Following were the Bullion Prices in Karachi, Multan and Lahore markets on Saturday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2019 ) :Following were the Bullion prices in Karachi, Multan and Lahore markets on Saturday.

KARACHI: (per 10 gram)

Gold Tezabi 24 CT Rs. 73432.00

Silver Tezabi Rs. 857.34

MULTAN: (per 10 gram)

Gold Tezabi-24 CT Rs. 72530.

00

Gold 22 CT Rs. 66310.00

Silver Tezabi Rs. 865.00

Silver Thobi Rs. 792.00

LAHORE:(per 10 gram)

Gold Tezabi-24 CT RS. 73688.00

Gold 22 CT Rs. 67547.00

Gold 21 CT Rs. 64470.00

Note:

Bullion rates from Hyderabad were not received on

Saturday.

