Gold rates in Pakistan on Saturday 25 Jan 2020

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2020 ) :Following were the Bullion prices in Karachi, Hyderabad and Multan on Saturday.

KARACHI: (per 10 gram)

Gold Tezabi 24 CT Rs. 78018.00

Silver Tezabi Rs. 857.33

HYDERABAD: (per 10 gram)

Gold-Tezabi-24-ct Rs. 77415.

00

Gold-Tezabi 22-ct Rs. 70965.00

Silver-Tezabi Rs. 866.00

MULTAN: (per 10 gram)

Gold Tezabi-24 CT Rs. 76900.00

Gold 22 CT Rs. 70310.00

Silver Tezabi Rs. 857.00

Silver Thobi Rs. 783.00

Note:

Bullion rate from Lahore not received on Saturday.