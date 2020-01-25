Gold Rates In Pakistan On Saturday 25 Jan 2020
Muhammad Irfan 9 hours ago Sat 25th January 2020 | 08:11 PM
Following were the Bullion Prices in Karachi, Hyderabad and Multan on Saturday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2020 ) :Following were the Bullion prices in Karachi, Hyderabad and Multan on Saturday.
KARACHI: (per 10 gram)
Gold Tezabi 24 CT Rs. 78018.00
Silver Tezabi Rs. 857.33
HYDERABAD: (per 10 gram)
Gold-Tezabi-24-ct Rs. 77415.
00
Gold-Tezabi 22-ct Rs. 70965.00
Silver-Tezabi Rs. 866.00
MULTAN: (per 10 gram)
Gold Tezabi-24 CT Rs. 76900.00
Gold 22 CT Rs. 70310.00
Silver Tezabi Rs. 857.00
Silver Thobi Rs. 783.00
Note: