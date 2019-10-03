Gold Rates In Pakistan On Thursday 03 Oct 2019
Thu 03rd October 2019 | 08:53 PM
Following were the Bullion Prices in Karachi, Hyderabad, Multan and Lahore on Thursday
KARACHI: (per 10 gram)
Gold Tezabi 24 CT Rs. 74931.00
Silver Tezabi Rs. 900.00
HYDERABAD: (per 10 gram)
Gold-Tezabi-24-ct Rs. 73945.00
Gold-Tezabi 22-ct Rs.
67785.00
MULTAN: (per 10 gram)
Gold Tezabi-24 CT Rs. 73640.00
Gold 22 CT Rs. 67330.00
Silver Tezabi Rs. 917.00
Silver Thobi Rs. 838.00
LAHORE:(per 10 gram)
Gold Tezabi-24 CT RS. 75017.00
Gold 22 CT Rs. 68765.00
Gold 21 CT Rs. 65640.00