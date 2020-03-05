Gold rates in Pakistan on Thursday 05 March 2020

Following were the bullion prices in Karachi, Hyderabad, Multan and Lahore on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :Following were the bullion prices in Karachi, Hyderabad, Multan and Lahore on Thursday.

KARACHI: (per 10 gram)

Gold Tezabi 24 CT Rs. 80761.00

Silver Tezabi Rs. 857.33

HYDERABAD: (Per 10 gram)

Gold 24K Rs. 80250.00

Gold 22K Rs. 73560.

00

Silver Rs. 866.00

MULTAN: (per 10 gram)

Gold Tezabi 24 CT Rs. 79300.00

Gold 22 CT Rs. 72500.00

Silver Tezabi Rs. 857.00

Silver Thobi Rs. 783.00

LAHORE: (Per 10 gram)

Gold Tezabi 24 CT Rs. 80418.00

Gold 22 CT Rs. 73716.00

Gold 21 CT Rs. 70366.00