Gold Rates In Pakistan On Thursday 05 March 2020
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 05th March 2020 | 07:37 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :Following were the bullion prices in Karachi, Hyderabad, Multan and Lahore on Thursday.
KARACHI: (per 10 gram)
Gold Tezabi 24 CT Rs. 80761.00
Silver Tezabi Rs. 857.33
HYDERABAD: (Per 10 gram)
Gold 24K Rs. 80250.00
Gold 22K Rs. 73560.
00
Silver Rs. 866.00
MULTAN: (per 10 gram)
Gold Tezabi 24 CT Rs. 79300.00
Gold 22 CT Rs. 72500.00
Silver Tezabi Rs. 857.00
Silver Thobi Rs. 783.00
LAHORE: (Per 10 gram)
Gold Tezabi 24 CT Rs. 80418.00
Gold 22 CT Rs. 73716.00
Gold 21 CT Rs. 70366.00