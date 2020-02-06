Gold Rates In Pakistan On Thursday 06 Feb 2020
Muhammad Irfan 38 seconds ago Thu 06th February 2020 | 10:21 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :Following were the Bullion prices in Karachi, Lahore on Thursday.
KARACHI: (per 10 gram)
Gold Tezabi 24 CT Rs. 77761.00
Silver Tezabi Rs. 857.33
LAHORE: (Per 10 gram)
Gold Tezabi 24 CT Rs.
77503.00
Gold 22 CT Rs. 71044.00
Gold 21 CT Rs. 67815.00
Note:
Bullion rates from Hyderabad and Multan were not received
on Thursday.