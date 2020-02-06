Gold rates in Pakistan on Thursday 06 Feb 2020

Following were the Bullion Prices in Karachi, Lahore on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :Following were the Bullion prices in Karachi, Lahore on Thursday.

KARACHI: (per 10 gram)

Gold Tezabi 24 CT Rs. 77761.00

Silver Tezabi Rs. 857.33

LAHORE: (Per 10 gram)

Gold Tezabi 24 CT Rs.

77503.00

Gold 22 CT Rs. 71044.00

Gold 21 CT Rs. 67815.00

Note:

Bullion rates from Hyderabad and Multan were not received

on Thursday.