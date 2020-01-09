Gold rates in Pakistan on Thursday 09 Jan 2020

Following were the Bullion Prices in Karachi, Hyderabad, Multan and Lahore on Thursday

KARACHI: (per 10 gram)

Gold Tezabi 24 CT Rs. 77590.00

Silver Tezabi Rs. 917.35

HYDERABAD: (per 10 gram)

Gold-Tezabi-24-ct Rs. 77160.00

Gold-Tezabi 22-ct Rs. 70730.

00

Silver-Tezabi Rs. 874.00

MULTAN: (per 10 gram)

Gold Tezabi-24 CT Rs. 77200.00

Gold 22 CT Rs. 70555.00

Silver Tezabi Rs. 891.00

Silver Thobi Rs. 815.00

LAHORE:(per 10 gram)

Gold Tezabi-24 CT RS. 78104.00

Gold 22 CT Rs. 71595.00

Gold 21 CT Rs. 68341.00