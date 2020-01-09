Gold Rates In Pakistan On Thursday 09 Jan 2020
Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 09th January 2020 | 08:42 PM
Following were the Bullion Prices in Karachi, Hyderabad, Multan and Lahore on Thursday
KARACHI: (per 10 gram)
Gold Tezabi 24 CT Rs. 77590.00
Silver Tezabi Rs. 917.35
HYDERABAD: (per 10 gram)
Gold-Tezabi-24-ct Rs. 77160.00
Gold-Tezabi 22-ct Rs. 70730.
00
Silver-Tezabi Rs. 874.00
MULTAN: (per 10 gram)
Gold Tezabi-24 CT Rs. 77200.00
Gold 22 CT Rs. 70555.00
Silver Tezabi Rs. 891.00
Silver Thobi Rs. 815.00
LAHORE:(per 10 gram)
Gold Tezabi-24 CT RS. 78104.00
Gold 22 CT Rs. 71595.00
Gold 21 CT Rs. 68341.00