Gold Rates In Pakistan On Thursday 12 Dec 2019
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 12th December 2019 | 09:46 PM
Following were the Bullion Prices in Karachi, Multan and Lahore on Thursday
KARACHI: (per 10 gram)
Gold Tezabi 24 CT Rs. 72488.00
Silver Tezabi Rs. 840.20
MULTAN: (per 10 gram)
Gold Tezabi-24 CT Rs. 71500.
00
Gold 22 CT Rs. 65370.00
Silver Tezabi Rs. 831.00
Silver Thobi Rs. 760.00
LAHORE:(per 10 gram)
Gold Tezabi-24 CT RS. 72616.00
Gold 22 CT Rs. 66565.00
Gold 21 CT Rs. 63539.00
Note:
Bullion Prices from Hyderabad were not received on Thursday.