Gold rates in Pakistan on Thursday 12 March 2020

Following were the Bullion Prices in Karachi and Multan on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :Following were the Bullion prices in Karachi and Multan on Thursday.

KARACHI: (per 10 gram)

Gold Tezabi 24 CT Rs. 81018.00

Silver Tezabi Rs. 857.33

MULTAN: (per 10 gram)

Gold Tezabi 24 CT Rs.

79900.00

Gold 22 CT Rs. 73050.00

Silver Tezabi Rs. 874.00

Silver Thobi Rs. 799.00

Note:

Bullion rates from Hyderabad and Lahore were not received on

Thursday.