Gold Rates In Pakistan On Thursday 12 March 2020
Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 08:43 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :Following were the Bullion prices in Karachi and Multan on Thursday.
KARACHI: (per 10 gram)
Gold Tezabi 24 CT Rs. 81018.00
Silver Tezabi Rs. 857.33
MULTAN: (per 10 gram)
Gold Tezabi 24 CT Rs.
79900.00
Gold 22 CT Rs. 73050.00
Silver Tezabi Rs. 874.00
Silver Thobi Rs. 799.00
Note:
Bullion rates from Hyderabad and Lahore were not received on
Thursday.