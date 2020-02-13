Gold Rates In Pakistan On Thursday 13 Feb 2020
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 13th February 2020 | 09:09 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :Following were the Bullion prices in Karachi, Hyderabad and Multan on Thursday.
KARACHI: (per 10 gram)
Gold Tezabi 24 CT Rs. 77718.00
Silver Tezabi Rs. 857.33
HYDERABAD: (Per 10 gram)
Gold 24K Rs. 77160.
00
Gold 22K Rs. 70730.00
Silver Rs. 844.00
MULTAN: (per 10 gram)
Gold Tezabi 24 CT Rs. 76300.00
Gold 22 CT Rs. 69760.00
Silver Tezabi Rs. 857.00
Silver Thobi Rs. 783.00
