Gold rates in Pakistan on Thursday 13 Feb 2020

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :Following were the Bullion prices in Karachi, Hyderabad and Multan on Thursday.

KARACHI: (per 10 gram)

Gold Tezabi 24 CT Rs. 77718.00

Silver Tezabi Rs. 857.33

HYDERABAD: (Per 10 gram)

Gold 24K Rs. 77160.00

00

Gold 22K Rs. 70730.00

Silver Rs. 844.00

MULTAN: (per 10 gram)

Gold Tezabi 24 CT Rs. 76300.00

Gold 22 CT Rs. 69760.00

Silver Tezabi Rs. 857.00

Silver Thobi Rs. 783.00

Note:

Bullion rates from Lahore not received on Thursday