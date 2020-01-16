Gold rates in Pakistan on Thursday 16 Jan 2020

Following were the Bullion Prices in Karachi, Hyderabad, Multan and Lahore on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ) :Following were the Bullion prices in Karachi, Hyderabad, Multan and Lahore on Thursday.

KARACHI: (per 10 gram)

Gold Tezabi 24 CT Rs. 76732.00

Silver Tezabi Rs. 883.35

HYDERABAD: (per 10 gram)

Gold-Tezabi-24-ct Rs. 76045.00

Gold-Tezabi 22-ct Rs. 69710.

00

Silver-Tezabi Rs. 853.00

MULTAN: (per 10 gram)

Gold Tezabi-24 CT Rs. 75440.00

Gold 22 CT Rs. 68970.00

Silver Tezabi Rs. 857.00

Silver Thobi Rs. 783.00

LAHORE:(per 10 gram)

Gold Tezabi-24 CT RS. 76646.00

Gold 22 CT Rs. 70758.00

Gold 21 CT Rs. 67065.00