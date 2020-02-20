Gold rates in Pakistan on Thursday 20 Feb 2020

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Following were the Bullion Prices in Karachi, Hyderabad and Multan on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2020 ) :Following were the Bullion prices in Karachi, Hyderabad and Multan on Thursday.

KARACHI: (per 10 gram)

Gold Tezabi 24 CT Rs. 79304.00

Silver Tezabi Rs. 900.20

HYDERABAD: (Per 10 gram)

Gold 24K Rs. 78660.

00

Gold 22K Rs. 72105.00

Silver Rs. 875.00

MULTAN: (per 10 gram)

Gold Tezabi 24 CT Rs. 77580.00

Gold 22 CT Rs. 70930.00

Silver Tezabi Rs. 900.00

Silver Thobi Rs. 823.00

Note:

Bullion rate from Lahore not received on Thursday