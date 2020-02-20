Gold Rates In Pakistan On Thursday 20 Feb 2020
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2020 ) :Following were the Bullion prices in Karachi, Hyderabad and Multan on Thursday.
KARACHI: (per 10 gram)
Gold Tezabi 24 CT Rs. 79304.00
Silver Tezabi Rs. 900.20
HYDERABAD: (Per 10 gram)
Gold 24K Rs. 78660.
00
Gold 22K Rs. 72105.00
Silver Rs. 875.00
MULTAN: (per 10 gram)
Gold Tezabi 24 CT Rs. 77580.00
Gold 22 CT Rs. 70930.00
Silver Tezabi Rs. 900.00
Silver Thobi Rs. 823.00
