Gold Rates In Pakistan On Thursday 21 Nov 2019
Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 21st November 2019 | 09:42 PM
Following were the Bullion Prices in Karachi, Hyderabad and Multan markets on Thursday
KARACHI: (per 10 gram)
Gold Tezabi 24 CT Rs. 73603.00
Silver Tezabi Rs. 857.34
HYDERABAD: (per 10 gram)
Gold-Tezabi-24-ct Rs. 73150.
00
Gold-Tezabi 22-ct Rs. 67055.00
Silver-Tezabi Rs. 842.00
MULTAN: (per 10 gram)
Gold Tezabi-24 CT Rs. 72780.00
Gold 22 CT Rs. 66540.00
Silver Tezabi Rs. 865.00
Silver Thobi Rs. 792.00
Note:
Bullion rates from Lahore were not received on
Thursday.